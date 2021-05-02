Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

149 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 149 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for a total of 95,747 cases and 1,620 deaths in Shelby County.

Currently 1,166,732 have been tested for COVID-19 as of Sunday.

Shelby County health officials also stated that 95,980 people have been fully vaccinated.

