Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South.

149 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 149 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death for a total of 95,598 cases and 1,620 deaths on Saturday.

92,340 have recovered from COVID-19 in Shelby County. 1,164,245 have been tested.

Health officials say a total of 216,055 have been fully vaccinated.

To see a full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department, click here.