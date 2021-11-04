x
Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. —


Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

LIVE UPDATES

155 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 155 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for a total of 92,529 cases and 1,585 deaths on Sunday.

So far 89,698 have recovered.

Currently 1,119,472 have been tested for COVID-19 in Shelby County.

For more information from the Shelby County Health Department, click here.

117 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 117 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death for a total of 307,449 cases and 7,096 deaths in the state.

For a full breakdown from the Mississippi Department of Health, click here.

100 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths reported in Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 100 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for a total of 332,153 cases and 5,661 deaths in the state.

For more information from the Arkansas Department of Health, click here.

