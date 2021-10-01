Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

The Shelby County Health Department reports 552 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths for a total of 73,178 cases and 1,016 deaths in the county.

There has been 65,071 reported recoveries.

Currently 863,237 have been tested for COVID-19 in Shelby County.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 5,844 new COVID-19 cases and 86 new deaths for a total of 646,450 cases and 7,704 deaths in the state.

Officials say the current hospitalizations stand at 3,221, while recoveries are 560,642.

As of Saturday 5,821,802 have been tested for COVID-19 in Tennessee.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 3,203 new COVID-19 cases and 46 new deaths for a total of 236,868 cases and 5,146 deaths in the state.

The DeSoto County Health Officials reported a total of 15,910 cases.