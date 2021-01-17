x
Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

497 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 497 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths for a total of 77,566 cases and 1,127 deaths in the county.

There has been 69,755 recoveries.

As of Sunday, 897,779 have been tested for COVID-19 in Shelby County.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department, HERE.

4,474 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths reported in Tennessee 

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 4,474 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths for a total of 685,321 cases and 8,391 deaths in the state.

Officials say there is 2,699 hospitalizations and 610,796 recoveries.

Currently 6,030,431 have been tested in the state of Tennessee.

Find a full breakdown from the Tennessee Department of Health, HERE.

1,606 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,606 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths for a total of 252,475 cases and 5,521 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County reported a total of 17,010 cases as of Sunday.

Find a full breakdown from the Mississippi Department of Health, HERE.

976 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths reported in Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 976 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths for a total of 271,154 cases and 4,311 deaths in the state.

Officials say 1,271 have been hospitalized and 44,335 hve recovered.

In Crittenden County, Arkansas officials reported a total of 4,729 cases.

Find a full breakdown from the Arkansas Department of Health, HERE.

