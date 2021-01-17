Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

497 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 497 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths for a total of 77,566 cases and 1,127 deaths in the county.

There has been 69,755 recoveries.

As of Sunday, 897,779 have been tested for COVID-19 in Shelby County.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Sunday, January 17, 2021.

For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/FiW3wVRnl9 — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) January 17, 2021

4,474 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths reported in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 4,474 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths for a total of 685,321 cases and 8,391 deaths in the state.

Officials say there is 2,699 hospitalizations and 610,796 recoveries.

Currently 6,030,431 have been tested in the state of Tennessee.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 685,321 as of January 17, 2021 including 8,391 deaths, 2,699 current hospitalizations and 610,796 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 13.10%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp pic.twitter.com/BHkWMXAOE4 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 17, 2021

1,606 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,606 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths for a total of 252,475 cases and 5,521 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County reported a total of 17,010 cases as of Sunday.

Today MSDH is reporting 1,606 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 40 deaths, and 210 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 252,475, with 5,521 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/BK592JZZ1k — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) January 17, 2021

976 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths reported in Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 976 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths for a total of 271,154 cases and 4,311 deaths in the state.

Officials say 1,271 have been hospitalized and 44,335 hve recovered.

In Crittenden County, Arkansas officials reported a total of 4,729 cases.