Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
497 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths reported in Shelby County
The Shelby County Health Department reports 497 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths for a total of 77,566 cases and 1,127 deaths in the county.
There has been 69,755 recoveries.
As of Sunday, 897,779 have been tested for COVID-19 in Shelby County.
4,474 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths reported in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reports 4,474 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths for a total of 685,321 cases and 8,391 deaths in the state.
Officials say there is 2,699 hospitalizations and 610,796 recoveries.
Currently 6,030,431 have been tested in the state of Tennessee.
1,606 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths reported in Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,606 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths for a total of 252,475 cases and 5,521 deaths in the state.
DeSoto County reported a total of 17,010 cases as of Sunday.
976 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths reported in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health reports 976 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths for a total of 271,154 cases and 4,311 deaths in the state.
Officials say 1,271 have been hospitalized and 44,335 hve recovered.
In Crittenden County, Arkansas officials reported a total of 4,729 cases.