Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

The Shelby County Health Department reports 639 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths for a total of 73,817 cases and 1,024 deaths as of Sunday

Currently 65,228 have recovered from COVID-19 in Shelby County.

As of Sunday, 867,566 have been tested in Shelby County for COVID-19.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 2,214 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths for a total of 239,082 cases and 5,167 deaths in the state.

Health officials with DeSoto County report of a total of 16,277 cases.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 7,419 new COVID-19 and 81 new deaths for a total 653,869 cases and 7,785 deaths in the state.

Currently 3,085 have been hospitalized and 565,197 have recovered.

As of Sunday 5,858,864 have been tested in the state of Tennessee for COVID-19.