Breast Cancer advocates attend 6th annual ‘Sista Strut’ drive-thru parade

Sista Strut aims to raise awareness for breast cancer specifically in the African-American community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, advocates and survivors celebrated their annual charity walk in a different way this year, due to COVID-19.

The 6th annual “Sista Strut Breast Cancer Charity Walk” changed to a drive-thru parade at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium parking lot Saturday afternoon.

Parade participants were able to drive throughout the lot, enjoy vendors’ offerings and were also judged on the best decorated car.