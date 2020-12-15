Mid-South mammogram appointments drop, drawing concern from health advocates

The Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium is urging women 49 to 64 years-old-old to get their mammogram before the end of the year

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is unfolding in the fight against breast cancer. Local health advocates are reporting less Mid-South women are getting their yearly mammograms.

The Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium works with 17 Mid-South mammogram facilities. They're reporting that facilities have seen a decrease in yearly appointments as low as 5% and as high as 45% in some places.

Common Table Health Chief Operating Officer Carla Baker said that's becoming a great concern.

“What’s happening is not only are new women not coming in but women who have previously come in and kept up with their yearly mammograms are not always having their mammograms done," Baker said.

Common Table Health works towards achieving health equity in the Mid-South. It launched the Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium in 2016.

Baker said the drop can be attributed to the virus and concerns by women about going into facilities for appointments. She assures that it is safe to do.

“We cannot let that happen," she said. "We know that there’s some fear about going into the facilities. All of the facilities are practicing the safe guidelines. They’re spacing their appointments out. They’re cleaning after. They are safe to go in.”

The MBCC is urging all women between 49 to 64-years-old to get their mammogram by the end of the year before their insurance cycle lapses.

Also on #GoodDayMemphis.. mammogram facilities are reporting a decrease in yearly mammogram appointments and that has local advocates very concerned that early detection of breast cancer could be missed. We’re #live — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) December 15, 2020

They're also working with the facilities that have seen a dramatic decrease to correct it.

"We have got to keep these mothers and sisters and daughters and aunts, we’ve got to keep them healthy," Baker said.

Baker said the fear right now is without those appointments, more cases of breast cancer will go undetected. Early detection, she said, is key.

“Then the incidents of late stage breast cancer will have an increase and worst than that we will lose a lot of women," she said. "There will be women dying because they either went undiagnosed or they were diagnosed at a late stage.”