Here's how to get a breast cancer screening ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The health center said people who wish to be serviced must have insurance that is in-network with Baptist to get a breast cancer screening.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With breast cancer awareness month beginning in October, Baptist Women’s Health Center is getting a head start. The clinic’s mobile mammography unit will offer breast cancer screenings at Knowledge Quest Family Stability Center Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The health center said people who wish to be serviced must have insurance that is in-network with Baptist to get a breast cancer screening.

According to Baptist, there are service options for women who do not have insurance, who are underinsured, and for women who meet requirements to receive mammogram assistance through the Tennessee Breast & Cervical Screening Program.