Breastfeeding support group location opening in Memphis

The Baby Café marks as the only support group location in Shelby County, and the second location in Tennessee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's Note: This event has been postponed. A new date will soon be announced.

Baby Café, which now offers support groups for pregnant and breastfeeding moms, will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinics located at 1826 Sycamore View Rd. at 1:30 p.m.

The free support groups were created to make support and counseling for women who breastfeed or women who plan to breastfeed more accessible.

The café offers advice, support, assistance, and referrals, as well as counseling from certified licensed dieticians and lactation consultants.

Although the talk of the formula shortage has simmered and availability of formula slowly levels out, there is still a nationwide shortage with some states still experiencing low inventory, high out-of-stock rates and bare shelves from time to time.

For mothers who can successfully produce milk, breastfeeding has been a life saver, coming in clutch.