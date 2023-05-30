British Consul General visits Memphis, serves as Peabody's honorary Duckmaster

"This is what my career has been working towards over the last 20 years,” said Rachel Galloway about the ducks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The British Consul General from Atlanta is visiting Memphis for a few days, and kicked off her time in the bluff city by serving as the honorary Duckmaster at the Peabody hotel Tuesday.

The British Consul General maintains and develops relations between the UK and U.S.

While Rachel Galloway is here, she will visit several areas to talk about tech, clean energy, transportation, academic opportunities in the UK, and diplomacy through sports.

But at least Tuesday morning, it was all about the ducks.

"I am so excited about leading the ducks! I was actually last in Memphis 20 years ago. When my team and the chamber of commerce said this was a possibility, this is what my career has been working towards over the last 20 years,” said Galloway.