Police: Suspect in custody, accused of threatening to "shoot up" Brown Missionary Baptist Church

All in-person meetings, rehearsals, and practices are canceled for Wednesday, June 15 “as a precaution.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brown Missionary Baptist Church has closed its campuses Wednesday due to what it called a “potential security threat.”

Southaven Police said it began just before noon Wednesday, when the church said they got a call from a man who threatened to "shoot up" the church at a specific time. Investigators responded to the scene.

Investigators said they developed Quincy A. Higgins as a suspect, and he was taken into custody without incident. Police said he has been charged with making a terroristic threat and also has a warrant for contempt of court.

Police increased their presence at both church locations there. They asked people to avoid the areas of Swinnea Road and Greencliff, and Stateline Road and Swinnea Road.

The church said all staff, volunteers, students, and others are safe and were never in danger. All in-person meetings, rehearsals, and practices are canceled for Wednesday, June 15 “as a precaution.”

Church leaders said anyone looking for updates can text “bmbc’ to 27636.

"The Southaven Police Department would like to thank Brown Missionary Baptist Church for their assistance and patience during the course of the investigation. The Southaven Police Department would also like to thank the public for their understanding during this sensitive time. We are mothers and fathers as well, and we would like to put out as much information as we can during the active scene. However, this would not be prudent, or safe for the officers on scene. The Southaven Police Department will continue to use any and all resources to protect our children, and the citizens of Southaven." - Southaven Police

PRESS RELEASE On Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 at approximately 11:56, the Southaven Police Department received a complaint... Posted by Southaven Police Department on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Out of an abundance of caution, our campuses were temporarily closed today due to a potential security threat. All BMBC... Posted by Brown Missionary Baptist Church on Wednesday, June 15, 2022