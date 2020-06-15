To cut or not to cut? Budget talks at the Shelby County Commission

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What we had here was a failure to communicate.
We really did.
Shelby County Commissioners were scheduled to try and finish the new fiscal year budget. And budgets are normally the most important thing Commissioners do.
But last week, they heard from Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner. He wanted to talk about what cutting funds from his department would mean.
There were two plans. One would cut the department budget by 10%, the other by 5%. Both plans were defeated.
Sheriff Bonner will talk with Commissioners Wednesday. They focused on a budget, and this is controversial as well. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has said the proposed budget would “gut” some important programs and there would be layoffs.
A budget must be finished by July 1st.
