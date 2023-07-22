'Building up a better community' | Runners lend support at ABC24's Back-to-School 'HYPE 5K'

Making it all the way through, beating personal times and supporting kids for the new school year was what the "HYPE 5K" was all about on Saturday.
School supplies were given out to kids to prepare them for school at the 5K run organized by ABC24.
Whether walking or running, attendees set their sights on the finish line — all for a good cause.
As for the winner of the 5K, William Degroot said he is happy because of the win but also just wanted to lend support.
"[I knew] today was going to be a fun thing to do," Degroot said. "[I] ran hard. [I] finished hard. I just wanted to support what you guys were doing, and I think it was fun.
Degroot said he believes "it's good to be involved and support everyone around you."
"It just helps you build up a better community — everybody's better," he said.
In addition to ABC24 team members, there were also food available and even games for the kids at the event.