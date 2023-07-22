'Building up a better community' | Runners lend support at ABC24's Back-to-School 'HYPE 5K'

Winner of the 5K William Degroot said he is happy because of the win but also just wanted to lend support.

Making it all the way through, beating personal times and supporting kids for the new school year was what the "HYPE 5K" was all about on Saturday.

School supplies were given out to kids to prepare them for school at the 5K run organized by ABC24.

Whether walking or running, attendees set their sights on the finish line — all for a good cause.

Thank you all who donated to "Sweat Soles for Kids". This was a great collaboration with the COP unit, ABC24 Memphis ,... Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Saturday, July 22, 2023

As for the winner of the 5K, William Degroot said he is happy because of the win but also just wanted to lend support.

"[I knew] today was going to be a fun thing to do," Degroot said. "[I] ran hard. [I] finished hard. I just wanted to support what you guys were doing, and I think it was fun.

Degroot said he believes "it's good to be involved and support everyone around you."

"It just helps you build up a better community — everybody's better," he said.