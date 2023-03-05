Burning fat causes fire at Hollywood Feed Headquarters

There were no injuries, and a damage assessment is being done.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Burning fat caused a fire to break out at Hollywood Feed Headquarters Wednesday morning, Memphis Fire Department (MFD) said.

According to MFD, fire crews responded to the fire at 4:32 a.m. in the 1200 block of Warford St. in the Hollywood are May 3. When MFD crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke in the area.

MFD said the burning fat was not hazardous, and no one was injured in the fire.