Buster's Wine and Liquors damaged after car rams into store during burglary

Credit: Porsha Hernandez

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Employees at Buster's Wines and Liquor located at 191 S. Highland St. worked to clean up debris, spilled liquor and damaged glass after a car rammed its rear into the business' glass doors and a stampede of people raided and burglarized the store.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to a prowler call at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 7.

According to surveillance video, several people arrived at the liquor store driving multiple cars. 

After crashing a vehicle into the building, surveillance video showed several people get out of numerous vehicles and walk in and out of the liquor store, stealing loads of alcohol. 

Buster's was previously broken into last August when at least 14 people burglarized the store.

Entry doors and windows are now boarded up.

