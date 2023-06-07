Buster's Wine and Liquors damaged after car rams into store during burglary

Buster's was previously broken into last August when at least 14 people burglarized the store.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Employees at Buster's Wines and Liquor located at 191 S. Highland St. worked to clean up debris, spilled liquor and damaged glass after a car rammed its rear into the business' glass doors and a stampede of people raided and burglarized the store.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to a prowler call at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 7.

According to surveillance video, several people arrived at the liquor store driving multiple cars.

After crashing a vehicle into the building, surveillance video showed several people get out of numerous vehicles and walk in and out of the liquor store, stealing loads of alcohol.

