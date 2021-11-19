Buy A Tree. Change A Life. | Christmas trees benefit children locally and globally

All proceeds from Christmas trees purchased at the "Buy A Tree. Change A Life." tent in Southaven go to Healing Hearts Child Advocacy Center and global mission work

SOUTHAVEN, Mississippi — 'Tis the season of giving and this holiday season people can give the gift of healing to local kids.

A Christmas tree for the holidays is a time-old tradition for many families. While it brings cheer to the home, the "Buy A Tree. Change A Life." also benefits children locally and globally.

Now, it's in Southaven.

A "Buy A Tree. Change A Life" tent, which is an international non-profit, can be found at the new Silo Square development.

All of the proceeds of buying a tree there go to benefit charity.

“You can come and pick out your own Christmas tree here," Sally Williams said. "It’s a gift that you’re not only getting for yourself and your family as your tree but it keeps on giving even after the Christmas season.”

Williams is the executive director of Healing Hearts which receives half of the proceeds. The other half goes to global mission work.

Healing Hearts is a child advocacy center that serves children that have suffered from abuse in DeSoto and Tate County.

“People including myself sometimes live in a bubble," Williams said. "We don’t see the hurt that happens in a lot of families and children’s lives around here. We don’t see the hurt that happens in children’s and families' lives globally, as well.”

Healing Hearts served over 750 children in 2020. When a child is believed to be abused, they are brought to the child advocacy center. The center also offers therapy, medical exams, courtroom preparation, victim advocacy, case management, and more.

Last year, Healing Hearts also trained nearly 2,000 people on how to identify and respond to child abuse.

"We want to make sure that the families and children who come to see us get healed from the very beginning to the very end," Williams said.

All of the trees available to purchase have been paid for by sponsors. That means every penny goes to help children locally and globally.

“We’ll have a total of 1,200 trees that can be a blessing for families and their children around the community because when they buy a tree, they’re helping for a lifetime afterward," Williams said. "This is so important not only for awareness but just to know that you are giving back to your community.”

All of the trees have a recommended price but people can pay "too much" to increase their donations.

The "Buy A Tree. Change A Life." tent is open until December 12th.

Monday-Wednesday: 3:00-7:00

Thursday-Friday: 11:00-7:00

Saturday-Sunday: 9:00-7:00

Closed Thanksgiving Day