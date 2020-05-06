x
Calls for a Tennessee sheriff to resign grow after he used a racial slur on a recording

Lauderdale County Sheriff Steve Sanders said he would apologize for using the n-word
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tennessee —

There are calls for a Mid-South sheriff to resign after he admitted he used a racial slur on a recording.

The demand for Sheriff Steve Sanders to step down prompted a peaceful protest in Lauderdale County, Tennessee, Tuesday. Dozens of people protested in front of the sheriff's office.

Sanders plans to make a public apology Friday for using the n-word, but he adds "normal people" don't want him to resign.

