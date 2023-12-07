Campbell Clinic locations reopen, except Collierville, with added security, following doctor's murder

"All locations have resumed standard business hours, except for our Collierville location which will remain closed," they said in a statement.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Campbell Clinic says all of its locations with the exception of the one in Collierville have reopened in the wake of Tuesday’s murder of a doctor in an exam room there.

The clinic management also said they have increased security and asked law enforcement to increase patrols.

The Campbell Clinic issued a statement Thursday, saying:

"We remain shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of Dr. Ben Mauck. Our hearts are heavy, and we are keeping Dr. Mauck’s family, friends, and colleagues in our prayers at this time.

We also recognize that we have a duty to continue providing timely services for the patients who depend upon us for care. To that end, all locations have resumed standard business hours, except for our Collierville location which will remain closed.

We recognize that returning to work may be accompanied by various emotions and we want to assure you that the safety, and mental and emotional well-being of our employees and patients is of the utmost importance to us.

You will notice additional safety measures at all locations, including increased security presence and security patrol. We have also requested local law enforcement to increase their patrol of our locations.

We would also like to take this opportunity and extend a heartfelt thank you to all those that have reached out with messages of condolences and support. Thank you for loving the Campbell Clinic family as your own."

ABC24 learned the man charged with killing Dr. Benjamin Mauck at the Collierville clinic Tuesday, July 11, 2023, had been involved in incidents at the Campbell Clinic in Germantown the week before the attack.

Germantown Police said on the morning of Wednesday, July 5, its officers responded to two calls involving Larry Pickens at the Campbell Clinic on Wolf River Blvd. in Germantown due to “unusual behavior.” GPD said Pickens did not make any threats of violence and was asked to leave.

Pickens is accused of shooting Dr. Mauck on July 11 as Pickens was being treated as a patient at the clinic, according to the affidavit.

Pickens is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. He is currently in the Collierville Jail on $1,200,000 bond.

Campbell Clinic Chief of Staff, Dr. Frederick Azar released this statement Thursday:

“Ben was so much to so many people. He loved his family and was a dedicated husband and father. He was a talented physician who deeply cared for his patients - and they loved him back – with literally thousands of positive testimonials.

He was a superb teacher for our residents and fellows - and he was a respected leader in our practice. He was a brother to us all, who had the blessing and the privilege to care for our patients alongside him.