Wife living out late husband's legacy in benefit concert funding cancer research

Cancer Blows, a benefit concert, is the brainchild of Niki Anthony's late husband Ryan Anthony, who died after being diagnosed with cancer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother who is helping raise money for cancer research, through music, is continuing a concert following her husband’s death.

When Ryan walked on stage, his talent moved audiences.

He was a principal trumpet of the Dallas Symphony, but began his career with the Memphis symphony in the early 90s.

“He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma when he was just 42, which is very young for that cancer,” said Anthony.

Ryan was diagnosed with a terminal cancer of the bone marrow.

“We had trumpet players calling him all the time," recalled Niki. "Asking how they could help, and he just kept saying when I’m healthy I really just want to share the stage again with all of you.”

Life became more challenging for Ryan during COVID-19.

Ryan didn’t contract COVID– but went in and out of the hospital.

“There were restrictions, our children couldn’t visit him while he was in the hospital, only I could go," shared Anthony. "Sometimes I was blocked.”

Despite the challenges, the Anthonys were still determined to help save lives how they could through music – funding vital cancer research.

“The way that research centers share information things move a lot faster now. Those improvements affect not just the cancer you’re researching, but you also find ways that affect other cancers as well.”

Niki said Ryan wanted the benefit concert to continue on after his passing.

“One of his goals was to see his kids graduate from high school," said Anthony. "He didn’t make it, he passed away 3 days before our daughter walked the stage. Our son is just 16 now. So we really want to help families achieve their goals."

Even though Ryan didn’t survive, he’s still helping others to.

Niki said its mission is to give hope through music.