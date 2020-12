At the time of his death, he served as assistant director of jail training at the training academy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Captain Anthony Jackson passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.

Jackson began his career with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office in May of 1996.

