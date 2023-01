Germantown said the crash, on the corner of Wolf River Boulevard and Germantown Parkway, is still under investigation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car accident left one person injured in Germantown and shut down traffic on Germantown Parkway Thursday night, Germantown Police said.

According to Germantown PD, officers are on the scene of a three car crash in the area of Germantown Road and Wolf River Boulevard.

One motorist was taken to an area hospital with injuries and is expected to be OK. The crash is under investigation and no other injuries have been reported at this time.