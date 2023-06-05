x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Car accident, not shooting, leaves woman in critical condition, MPD says

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was injured, but officers determined she was hurt in an accident instead of in a shooting, MPD said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who Memphis Police officers believed was a victim of a shooting suffered critical injuries from an accident.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to the 3900 block of Aurburn Rd. at 12:16 a.m. Monday, June 5 after receiving a shooting call. 

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was injured, but officers determined she was hurt in an accident, MPD said. 

The woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, MPD said. The investigation is ongoing.

 

More Videos

In Other News

Gov. Bill Lee makes stop in Memphis as part of tour touting transportation in Tennessee

Before You Leave, Check This Out