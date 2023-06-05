Car accident, not shooting, leaves woman in critical condition, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who Memphis Police officers believed was a victim of a shooting suffered critical injuries from an accident.
Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to the 3900 block of Aurburn Rd. at 12:16 a.m. Monday, June 5 after receiving a shooting call.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who was injured, but officers determined she was hurt in an accident, MPD said.
The woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, MPD said. The investigation is ongoing.