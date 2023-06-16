Car break-ins continue at Saint Francis Hospital, Memphis police say

Eighteen car break-ins also took place at the hospital on Monday night, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Car break-ins continue at Saint Francis Hospital, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said that, on Friday, an officer responded to a call at midnight. That officer spoke with a victim who stated that they arrived at the hospital on Thursday at 1 p.m. to find her car vandalized at 11 p.m.

This victim told police nothing was missing from the car, according to MPD.

Eighteen car break-ins took place at the hospital on Monday night, according to MPD. Police said that nothing was stolen from these cars, and that one person's purse, wallet, bank card and driver's license were even found in the grass next to the parking garage.

Security officers reportedly said they saw two men in a vehicle speeding away from the parking garage, followed by one man running away.

This is not the first time cars at Saint Francis Hospital have been burglarized in 2023. A similar incident occurred in February, when eight cars were broken into at the time.

Saint Francis has not commented on the latest incidents as of press time.