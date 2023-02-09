Two separate deadly crashes on Summer Avenue launch MPD investigations

A hit-and-run vehicle was a dark-colored four-door-sedan that would have front-end damage to the car, MPD said. It was last seen northbound on White Station Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were two separate car crashes on Summer Avenue between late Saturday night and Sunday morning that were both deadly, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded to a two-vehicle crash at Summer Avenue and Sycamore View Road at 11:30 p.m.

Two men and one woman were found to be dead on the scene, according to MPD.

They said three men were transported to Regional One in Critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

MPD said that officers also responded to a deadly pedestrian crash at Summer Avenue and White Station shortly after midnight.

An unknown driver struck and killed one man, leaving the scene.

Police encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) or MPD's STIS Bureau at (901) 636 4076.

