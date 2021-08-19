Car crashes into Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s not something you see every day, but there was quite a scene at a northeast Memphis hotel Thursday afternoon.

A car crashed into the front of the OYO Townhouse Memphis Northeast at 6101 Shelby Oaks Drive just before 1:30pm. Damage to the hotel --and the 4-door sedan that smashed into it-- was visible from the street. Officers with the Memphis Police Department went to the hotel to help and find out exactly what happened.