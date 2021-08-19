Car crashes into Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s not something you see every day, but there was quite a scene at a northeast Memphis hotel Thursday afternoon.
A car crashed into the front of the OYO Townhouse Memphis Northeast at 6101 Shelby Oaks Drive just before 1:30pm. Damage to the hotel --and the 4-door sedan that smashed into it-- was visible from the street. Officers with the Memphis Police Department went to the hotel to help and find out exactly what happened.
There is no word yet as to what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.