Memphis police respond to four separate weekend crashes

Two crashes between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1 have been confirmed by MPD to have been deadly.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were four separate car crashes over the weekend that have launched investigations, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Two were confirmed by MPD to have been deadly.

Officers said they responded at about 3 a.m. on Saturday morning to a once-vehicle crash at I-40 West near Whitten.

One man was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD. He was found to be dead after that, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

At 3:13 a.m., officers responded to a one-vehicle crash at I40 West near Whitten. A male was transported to ROH critical where he was pronounced deceased. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/LQBYJGSQeQ — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 30, 2023

Southbound traffic on I-240 was being diverted to Lamar Avenue by Memphis police after they said a motorcycle crash also took place Saturday night.

In order to prevent the pileup of motorists, Memphis police said that the area on I-240 would be closed until further notice.

As of about 7 p.m. Saturday, police are encouraging drivers to use alternative routes.

TRAFFIC ALERT pic.twitter.com/rYS0xwjAKt — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 30, 2023

MPD said that officers also responded to a crash at the 2700 block of Getwell at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

This was a two-vehicle crash that also involved a motorcycle, according to MPD.

One person was transported to critical condition in Regional One, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation as well, according to MPD.

This occurred in the 2700 block of Getwell. https://t.co/rmHFEgo2z1 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 1, 2023

MPD said that officers also responded to a crash at Quince near Riverdale on Sunday.

Officers said they responded at 2:30 a.m. to find that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle, according to MPD. This person was found to be dead on the scene, according to MPD.

The driver and vehicle did remain on the scene, according to MPD.