Memphis police respond to four separate weekend crashes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were four separate car crashes over the weekend that have launched investigations, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Two were confirmed by MPD to have been deadly.
Officers said they responded at about 3 a.m. on Saturday morning to a once-vehicle crash at I-40 West near Whitten.
One man was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD. He was found to be dead after that, according to MPD.
This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.
Southbound traffic on I-240 was being diverted to Lamar Avenue by Memphis police after they said a motorcycle crash also took place Saturday night.
In order to prevent the pileup of motorists, Memphis police said that the area on I-240 would be closed until further notice.
As of about 7 p.m. Saturday, police are encouraging drivers to use alternative routes.
MPD said that officers also responded to a crash at the 2700 block of Getwell at about 8 p.m. Saturday.
This was a two-vehicle crash that also involved a motorcycle, according to MPD.
One person was transported to critical condition in Regional One, according to MPD.
This is an ongoing investigation as well, according to MPD.
MPD said that officers also responded to a crash at Quince near Riverdale on Sunday.
Officers said they responded at 2:30 a.m. to find that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle, according to MPD. This person was found to be dead on the scene, according to MPD.
The driver and vehicle did remain on the scene, according to MPD.