Two separate car crashes on Sunday launch MPD investigations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were two separate car crashes on Sunday that have launched investigations, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded at about 2:30 a.m. to a three-vehicle crash at I 240 and Elvis Presley Boulevard.

One man was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

At 2:26 a.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash at I 240 and Elvis Presley. One male was transported critical to ROH. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/kzLbhOAdL0 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 17, 2023

MPD said that officers also responded to a crash at 1087 Watkins Street.

This was a pedestrian crash that officers responded to shortly after 11 a.m., according to MPD.

One man was transported to critical condition in Regional One, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation as well, according to MPD.