Memphis police looking for suspects of carjacking who took trailer from white Ford F150

Police said they responded at 2 a.m. on Sept. 16 after they were told that a white Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was seen pulling up next to the victim's F150.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said they are looking for those responsible for carjacking a white Ford F150 on 1064 Blake Road. The car has been returned but the trailer attached to it has not, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Police said they responded at 2 a.m. on Sept. 16 after they were told that a white Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was seen pulling up next to the victim's F150. The Chevrolet was an older model of car, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

One suspect was seen exiting that car and approaching the F150 before it and a trailer attached to it were missing, according to MPD.

During the same evening the Chevy truck was seen pulling into a nearby neighbor's driveway, according to MPD. One suspect was seen getting out of the Chevy and pulling the door handled of a newer model 4-door Chevrolet car, according to MPD.

This suspect was unsuccessful in entering the truck, but then opened the door of an Infiniti parked nearby, according to MPD. This person reportedly took various items from this car before returning to the Chevy to drive away, according to MPD.

No arrest has been announced as of press time. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.