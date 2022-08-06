Free fun and learning | The Memphis Children's Learning Carnival kicks off at Shelby Farms

MemPops and Voodoo Café will be at the carnival passing out free popsicles and beignets.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Children's Learning Carnival kicks off this evening at Hyde Lake Pavilion Wednesday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The carnival will feature educational games, a bunch of different activities for the kids, food, and opportunities.

The event was organized by Waterford Upstart, and Memphians will have a chance to learn more about the company at the carnival. Waterford Upstart said that their goal is to get children prepared for school.

Waterford Upstart offers an online program that they say keeps kids engaged and learning.

John McCann with the organization says in one year with the organization's help, your child could enter kindergarten with a first grade level understanding.

“We’re here to be a part of the community. We’re not here for any charity work, but we’re coming along side people," McCann said. We believe in equity, we embrace equity, and we can think of no better way to achieve that then sending kids to school ready to learn.”

MemPops and Voodoo Café will be at the carnival passing out free popsicles and beignets.