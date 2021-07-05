Tiger King star Carole Baskin launches cryptocurrency for Big Cat Rescue – sort of

The fan token is for people who support the wildlife sanctuary owned and operated by Baskin.

Big Cat Rescue, the wildlife sanctuary owned and operated by Tiger King star Carole Baskin, announced it would be launching its own cryptocurrency-type promotion.

$CAT Coin is not currency nor an investment, according to the nonprofit. Instead, it's a fan token for people who support Big Cat Rescue.

Holders of $CAT Coin will have the chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at Big Cat Rescue which includes a chat with Baskin herself. Holders can also get discounts on the sanctuary's merchandise and activities.

"I like the idea of putting the power of money in the hands of the people, rather than banks and governments," Baskin wrote in a statement.

"Our new $CAT coin is not a currency for investment, but rather is a purr-ency of our fans to show their love for the cats and to reap the benefits of being our most forward thinking partners in creating a world where all wild cats live free."

You can start buying $CAT Coin online starting at $5.

Carole Baskin launches $CAT coin and donors of more than $500 between 4/19 and 5/7/2021 get on $CAT coin free. https://t.co/rDLoJZIfwR pic.twitter.com/vGdCRJ0iZm — Big Cat Rescue (@BigCatRescue) May 4, 2021