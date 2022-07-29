Clinic offering free spay and neuter services to Helena-West Helena pets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bissel Pet Foundation said it will host a free spay and neuter clinic for cats and dogs in Helena-West Helana, AR.
The clinic said pre-registration is required, and they have a goal of helping as many fur babies as they can.
Pet owners can call 501-900-9585 to register or complete the online registration. Customers will receive an email with further instructions once registration is complete.
The clinic will offer free services at the Helena-West Helena Fire Department located at 98 Plaza Ave. West Helena AR every day beginning July 29 and ending August 1.
Anyone interested in attending can call the registration number for more information.