Clinic offering free spay and neuter services to Helena-West Helena pets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bissel Pet Foundation said it will host a free spay and neuter clinic for cats and dogs in Helena-West Helana, AR.

The clinic said pre-registration is required, and they have a goal of helping as many fur babies as they can.

Pet owners can call 501-900-9585 to register or complete the online registration. Customers will receive an email with further instructions once registration is complete.

The clinic will offer free services at the Helena-West Helena Fire Department located at 98 Plaza Ave. West Helena AR every day beginning July 29 and ending August 1.