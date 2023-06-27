Here's a few ways you can celebrate Independence Day in the Mid-south

There are several fireworks shows, celebrations and events to attend in the Mid-South.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Independence Day is right around the corner, and there are several fireworks shows, celebrations and events to attend in the Mid-South.

Here are a list of events happening across the city to help you plan your weekend.

Where: Arlington Sports Complex, 11307 Memphis Arlington Road

When: June 30 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Graceland and Elvis Presley's Memphis entertainment complex

When: June 30 to July 2

Where: Latimer Lakes Park, 5633 Tulane Road

When: July 1 from 4 p.m. until dark

Where: AutoZone Park

When: July 1 through July 3 beginning at 6:35 p.m.

Where: Liberty Park (the old Fairgrounds)

When: July 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: H.W. Cox Park, 440 W. Powell Road

When: July 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Bobby K. Flaherty Municipal Center, 3730 Appling Road

When: July 3 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Hernando Historic Courthouse, 2535 U.S. 51

When: July 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Olive Branch City Park, 8267 Goodman Road

When: July 3 from 4 p.m. until dark.

Where: Snowden Grove Park, 33335 Pine Tar Alley

When: July 4 from 4 p.m. until dark

Where: Begins at Peabody Elementary School, 2086 Young

When: July 4th beginning at 10 a.m.

Where: Municipal Park, 1900 S. Germantown Road