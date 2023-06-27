x
Here's a few ways you can celebrate Independence Day in the Mid-south

There are several fireworks shows, celebrations and events to attend in the Mid-South.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Independence Day is right around the corner, and there are several fireworks shows, celebrations and events to attend in the Mid-South. 

Here are a list of events happening across the city to help you plan your weekend.

Arlington: Star-Spangled Spectacular

Where: Arlington Sports Complex, 11307 Memphis Arlington Road

When: June 30 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

 

Graceland: All-American Weekend

Where: Graceland and Elvis Presley's Memphis entertainment complex

When: June 30 to July 2

Horn Lake: Grand Fireworks Display & Festival

Where: Latimer Lakes Park, 5633 Tulane Road

When: July 1 from 4 p.m. until dark

Memphis Redbirds: Red, White & Boom

Where: AutoZone Park

When: July 1 through July 3 beginning at 6:35 p.m.

Memphis: Liberty for All at Liberty Park

Where: Liberty Park (the old Fairgrounds)

When: July 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

 

Collierville: Independence Day Celebration

Where: H.W. Cox Park, 440 W. Powell Road

When: July 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bartlett: Fireworks Extravaganza

Where: Bobby K. Flaherty Municipal Center, 3730 Appling Road

When: July 3 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Hernando: Children's Bike Parade

Where: Hernando Historic Courthouse, 2535 U.S. 51

When: July 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Olive Branch: Celebrate Your Independence Fireworks & Festival

Where: Olive Branch City Park, 8267 Goodman Road

When: July 3 from 4 p.m. until dark.

Southaven: Fireworks Extravaganza

Where: Snowden Grove Park, 33335 Pine Tar Alley

When: July 4 from 4 p.m. until dark

Cooper-Young: 4th of July Parade

Where: Begins at Peabody Elementary School, 2086 Young

When: July 4th beginning at 10 a.m.

Germantown: Fireworks Extravaganza

Where: Municipal Park, 1900 S. Germantown Road

When: July 4th 5-10 p.m.

