Celebration of Life announced for late MUS star, Arizona commit Dion Stutts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The life of the Memphis University School football star and University of Arkansas commit will be celebrated by family and friends on Wednesday, June 21 at Ross M. Lynn Arena.

Dion Stutts tragically died in an ATV accident on hi family's farm in Mississippi June 13, according to MUS.

Family and friends are asked to wear red to the celebration, which starts at noon. Visitors are said to be welcome from 10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. before the tribute starts.

Stutts committed to the University of Arkansas in March as the 82nd ranked lineman in the country and 27th in Tennessee.

The family of Dion Michael Stutts invites you to a Celebration of Life, Wednesday, June 21, in Ross Lynn Arena. The family will receive visitors from 10-11:50 a.m. while the Celebration of Life begins at noon. Family and friends will wear red in joyful remembrance of Dion. pic.twitter.com/YvTlfpSbKP — MUS Athletics (@OwlBuzz) June 16, 2023

The University of Arkansas Razorback Football posted a statement following the loss:

"We are heartbroken over the passing of Dion Stutts. He was a tremendous young man with a bright future ahead of him. We were excited to add him to our program as he was to be a Razorback.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Shante and father Dino along with his entire family as they deal with this loss."

MUS also released the following statement: