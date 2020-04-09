Census Deadline looms and Memphians could lose millions

It only takes 10 minutes to fill out a form that will help Memphis get the money it needs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You've heard about it all year long, the census. You've probably seen commercials saying 'fill them out' or be prepared for census workers to come to your door. So, why should you care?

"Each household is worth about $70,000 dollars to Memphis over the next 10 years. In other words, if people don't complete the census, if there is an under count -- that could cost us over $80-million dollars in federal and state funding," said New Memphis' Director of Marketing & Partnerships Anna Wohrman.

Still not convinced? Well, if the city doesn't get that money, those libraries and parks in your neighborhoods that you love won't get the funding they need to operate. Even more importantly, it can affect your safety.

"We won't get the additional ambulances and fire trucks needed to keep us safe. That also means that those dreaded potholes will still be here and much worse 10 years later," said Wohrman.

It could also affect your money. Wohrman says companies like Google and Amazon use the census information in deciding where to build distribution facilities and which jobs to create.

"The Chamber of Commerce looked at the number of gaps that existed in our community that covid highlighted, and one of those was the response rate on the census," said Co-Chair of Memphis Chamber of Commerce's Census Task Force Calvin Anderson.