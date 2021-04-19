Cerelyn "CJ" Davis is Mayor Jim Strickland's choice for next Memphis Police Director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has announced his choice for Memphis Police Director.
The City of Memphis announced Monday morning on Twitter, Cerelyn "CJ" Davis was selected to lead the Memphis Police Department.
Davis is currently the police chief of Durham, North Carolina, with more than 33 years experience.
She began her career with the Atlanta Police Department, where she climbed the ranks to Commander.
Cerelyn "CJ" Davis, as MPD's new Director, now has to be approved by the Memphis City Council.