Death of Chadwick Boseman sparks conversations around Colon Cancer in black community

Doctors say black men and women should get screened at age 45.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Across the country, people are still mourning the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, whose death is raising awareness of another important issue in the black community: colon cancer.

African Americans are dying from the disease at a much higher rate than other races, and it’s sparking some much-needed conversations.

Dr. Ian Gaillard, a Gastroenterologist at Southwind Endoscopy, says medical experts now encourage black men and women to get screened for Colon Cancer as early as age 45 and your diet is a huge factor.

Boseman’s death shocked his fans and the nation because he was just 43 years old when he lost his 4-year battle with cancer.

“After hearing about what happened with Chad Boseman it was like black men health needs to get more out there...it isn’t something that should be hidden behind closed doors,” said Deion Anderson, a student at Tugaloo College.

Anderson says he regularly goes to the doctor, but he can’t say the same about his friends.

“We have men who are afraid of going to the doctor so with this, this should actually boost a lot of men confidence and say I’m going to get checked for this,” Anderson said.

“There’s also the stigma in African Americans males that they don’t want to have their colon checked because honestly it’s an unpleasant circumstance to have a stranger encounter you in such a way,” said Dr. Gaillard.

COLON CANCER AWARENESS - The nation is still mourning the death of Chadwick Boseman. Tonight at 10, I speak to Dr. Ian Gaillard a gastroenterologist in Memphis who stresses the importance of black men and women to get a colonoscopy at the age of 45. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/seJjHTTOYt — Annette E. Peagler (@Local24Annette) September 3, 2020

Dr. Gaillard further told Local 24 News an early sign of colon cancer is when a polyp forms. A polyp is a small growth usually benign.

“Polyps are easily identified and managed in terms of removed at the time of Colonoscopy however that polyp over a decade or made had an opportunity to grow now it’s a mass in the colon,” Dr. Gaillard explained.

That’s why early detection is key. Dr. Gaillard says to also make sure you request a screening test and not a diagnostic.

“The distinction is that diagnostic colonoscopy is not paid for 100 percent by the insurer and therefore there is a burden of cost on the patient, said Dr. Gaillard.

Also try to maintain a healthy diet.

We want to make sure that meal has a tremendous amount of fiber that the meal is composed of fruits and vegetables so in the long run we can maintain our health as a community.