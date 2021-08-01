Here's what you need to know about changes for where you can pay Shelby County property taxes

Due to COVID-19 site closures, it has been necessary for the Shelby County Trustee’s Office to alter several regular County property tax payment locations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to COVID-19 site closures, it has been necessary for the Shelby County Trustee’s Office to alter several regular County property tax payment locations, but we will still be offering on-site assistance to taxpayers throughout the County through February 26, 2021.

While the Trustee’s Office has been at the Bartlett, Collierville, and Germantown City Halls in previous years, these locations have been closed to the public at present because of COVID-19. New locations and dates of service are below.

Payments can still be made online or by mail through Sunday, February 28, 2021. Property taxes for the 2020 tax year become delinquent on March 1, 2021.

Taxpayers are encouraged to make check and credit card payments online, 24 hours a day / 7 days a week, at www.shelbycountytrustee.com or on their smartphones through the PayIt901 app, or utilize U.S. Mail for checks and money orders. Cash will only be accepted downtown or at the two Shelby County Credit Union locations. Taxpayers are encouraged to check our website for up to date payment location information.

Taxpayers interested in obtaining information about Tax Freeze and Tax Relief should call the office at 901-222-0200 to speak with a representative.

Year-round Branch Location :

Trustee Main Office: 157 Poplar Ave., 2nd Floor;

Mon. – Fri. (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Current Seasonal Branch Locations (October through February) :

Germantown Library: 1925 Exeter Rd – Drive Thru Payments Only Mondays, (8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.) Accepting check, cashier checks and money orders No cash or credit/debit card transactions

Whitehaven Library: 4120 Millbranch Rd. Tuesdays, (10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.) Accepting checks, cashier checks, money orders and credit/debit cards – NO CASH

Shelby County Credit Union (Midtown): 3245 Poplar Ave.- Drive Thru Payments Only Tuesdays, (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.) Accepting cash, check, cashier checks and money orders No credit/debit card transactions

Arlington Town Hall: 5854 Airline Rd Wednesdays, (9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.) Accepting checks, cashier checks, money orders and credit/debit cards – NO CASH

Shelby County Credit Union (East): 1160 Sycamore View. - Drive Thru Payments Only Wednesdays, (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.) Accepting cash, check, cashier checks and money orders No credit/debit card transactions

Millington City Hall: 7930 Nelson Rd Thursdays, (8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.) Accepting checks, cashier checks, money orders and credit/debit cards – NO CASH

