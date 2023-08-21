MPD: Man charged with first degree murder, city watch issued for victim's missing grandson

Investigators said they have not been able to locate the victim's grandson, Syqavius Hoyett. Info can be shared with MPD at (901) 545 2677 or TBI at 1 800 TBI FIND.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — One man has been charged with both first degree murder as well as abuse of a corpse as Memphis police have issued a city watch for a deceased victim's missing 15-year-old grandson.

Officers said they responded to a man-down call at Silas Road and Eyers Road to find a woman who was pronounced dead on the scene. This took place on Aug. 17, according to an affidavit from Shelby County court records.

An autopsy lead police to discover that she was shot in the back of the head, according to the affidavit. The affidavit stated that the woman was identified as Anneria Turman and when investigators contacted her family they were told that she lived with her boyfriend Herman Brown.

They were also told that Turman had custody of her 15-year-old grandson, acccording to the affidavit.

When officers reached Brown's home, they saw what appeared to be blood smears on the concrete floor, according to the affidavit. These officers obtained a search warrant and then saw Turman's white Chrysler 200 drive by the house, according to the affidavit.

Officers were able to stop the car and, when they approached it, they saw what appeared to be more signs of blood coming from the trunk to the back bumper, according to the affidavit.

Herman Hollis-Brown was found to be the driver of this car and police then placed him in custody, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that family members of Hollis-Brown started to arrive where police were apprehending him at this point, and allegedly Hollis-Brown told them "I'm going to be gone for a while."

Police returned to the residence and waited for a search warrant, according to the affidavit. After the warrant was obtained, investigators found more signs of blood throughout multiple rooms in the house.

A metal fragment from a bullet projectile was also found, according to the affidavit. The victim's cell phone and purse was also found near signs of blood, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said they have not been able to locate Turman's grandson, Syqavius Hoyett. He has been missing since Aug. 16, according to MPD.

He has brown eyes, black hair and weighs about 125 pounds, according to MPD.

He stands at about 5 feet and 5 inches, they said.

Anyone with information regarding Syqavius' whereabouts are asked to contact MPD at (901) 545 2677 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1 800 TBI FIND.