Charges dismissed for man accused of threatening Shelby County Commissioner over removal of Forrest remains

The assault charge was dismissed Thursday against George Johnson, who was accused of threatening Tami Sawyer.

Charges have been dismissed against the man accused of making threats against Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer.

The assault charge was dismissed Thursday as George Johnson appeared in court. According to the court system, it was dismissed due to “no probable cause.”

The case stemmed from June 2021, when the remains of confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife were removed from Health Sciences Park in the Medical District.

Sawyer, who led the charge to remove the Forrest statue from the park, was holding a news conference June 1, 2021, as workers started to remove the remains. That’s when a man identified as Johnson was seen on camera hurling slurs at the commissioner.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans, who were removing the remains and moving them to another site, said Johnson was a volunteer, and not a hired worker on the site.

In a thread on twitter, Sawyer responded to the dismissal of charges, saying, "The trial against the confederate in this photo for assault against me has ended. After hearing my testimony, the judge granted the defense’s motion to dismiss. While he believed the defendants actions were “pathetic,” he could not identify a reasonable level of fear on my part.

This is why representation matters. If this is the system we have to operate in, we must ensure that the people who get to assess what is reasonable represent us all. It’s why I support us electing a Black woman to Shelby County DA. It’s why I support #KentanjiBrownJackson.

It is absolutely reasonable that I, as a Black woman, would have felt fear from a white supremacist threatening me and singing Dixie. But, unless the courts look more like the country we live in, my reasonableness won’t be recognized."