x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Charlie Perkins, longest-serving Shelby County Commissioner, dies at 84

Perkins served on the county commission for 22 years from 1972 until 1994 and was an attorney.
Credit: Mark Billingsley/Facebook
Charlie Perkins and Mark Billingsley

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The longest-serving Shelby County Commissioner died Saturday morning, according to Shelby County Commissioner Mark Billingsley.

Charlie Perkins served on the county commission for 22 years from 1972 until 1994 and was an attorney.

Billingsley remembered Perkins "as one of the good guys".

"There will be many extraordinary things individuals will share about Charlie Perkins. I will share Charlie Perkins was Shelby County. I feel so blessed we were able to call each other friends. He was one of the good guys. My sincere condolences to his family," Billingsley wrote.

“There will be many extraordinary things individuals will share about Charlie Perkins. I will share Charlie Perkins was...

Posted by Mark Billingsley on Saturday, December 4, 2021

Perkins died in Nashville at 84 years old.

Related Articles

In Other News

Memphis Councilman to introduce resolution honoring Young Dolph and naming street for him