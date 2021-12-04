Charlie Perkins, longest-serving Shelby County Commissioner, dies at 84

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The longest-serving Shelby County Commissioner died Saturday morning, according to Shelby County Commissioner Mark Billingsley.
Charlie Perkins served on the county commission for 22 years from 1972 until 1994 and was an attorney.
Billingsley remembered Perkins "as one of the good guys".
"There will be many extraordinary things individuals will share about Charlie Perkins. I will share Charlie Perkins was Shelby County. I feel so blessed we were able to call each other friends. He was one of the good guys. My sincere condolences to his family," Billingsley wrote.
Perkins died in Nashville at 84 years old.