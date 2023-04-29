Chattanooga police: three Volkswagen plant workers struck, one dies

Officers have not determined why the driver of the vehicle ran off the road and onto the walkway around 5:40 a.m. Saturday, Chattanooga police said in a statement.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Management shut down production Saturday at a Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga after three workers were struck by a vehicle on a walkway just outside the plant, authorities said.

One person was killed, a second was critically injured and a third was injured less severely in the wreck that happened near a road inside the plant site, investigators said.

Officers have not determined why the driver of the vehicle ran off the road and onto the walkway around 5:40 a.m. Saturday, Chattanooga police said in a statement.

Volkswagen said no other workers were in danger and the German automaker decided to halt production at the plant after the wreck.