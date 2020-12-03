Check your mail: 2020 Census invites are going out now

All information submitted to the census is confidential.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You'll start seeing invitations for the 2020 Census in your mailbox Thursday.

When you get your invite, you can respond either by phone, returning the paper questionnaire, or, for the first time, going online.

The U.S. Census is an important part of our culture and everyone is required to respond under the law. The census is also a great benefit to our community.

"The City of Memphis and Shelby County receive federal funding based on the number of people we have here. So every person who's counted, it brings more resources to our community. We have all used resources like roads, schools, hospitals, and public safety,” said June Iljana, Media Specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau.

The census will also determine the number of seats each state gets in the House of Representatives and how legislative districts are drawn.

All information submitted to the census is confidential.

If you don't respond after a couple of reminders, a census taker will come to your home to get your information in person. If a census taker comes to your door, they will have a U.S. Department of Commerce badge with a watermark.

People can call 800-923-8282 to confirm the individual’s identity to ensure it is not a fraud.