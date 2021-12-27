Join ABC24's Chelsea Chandler and Eryn Rogers at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Parade

You can catch the parade live on ABC24 from 3 to 4 p.m. on Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Before Mississippi State and Texas Tech go head to head in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, you don't want to miss their bands down on Beale Street.

Join ABC24 meteorologist Chelsea Chandler and anchor Eryn Rogers at 3 p.m. on Monday as they host the annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl Parade & Pep Rally.

There will be bands, floats, and lots of great music for folks to enjoy all for free. The parade will also consist of high school bands from across the country, cars, dance groups, national beauty pageant winners, and more.

Those attending the parade are not allowed to cross the barricades.