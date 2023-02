Memphis Police said the crash happened at 3:31 p.m., near the area where two school buses crashed earlier.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child faces serious injuries after a three-car accident Friday afternoon in Binghampton, within three blocks from an earlier crash involving two school buses, Memphis Police said.

At 3:31 p.m., officers responded to a three-car crash at 3279 Summer Avenue. One child was taken in critical condition to LeBonheur Children's Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.