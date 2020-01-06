Child dies in overnight house fire in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —
A child has died in an early morning house fire in South Memphis.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, the fire at 45 W. Frank Avenue started just before 2am Monday. Firefighters, who had the fire under control about 10 minutes later, found a small girl dead on a bedroom floor. Another child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for observation, and two adults were taken to the hospital for anxiety.
The fire was caused by a child playing with a candle in a bedroom, and the home did not have a working smoke alarm, according to the Memphis Fire Department.