Child injured after being hit by a school bus near Shelby Farms Park

The incident happened near Trinity Road and Shelby Grove Drive Tuesday. The child is expected to be OK.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nine-year-old child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, both Memphis Police and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to a pedestrian crash near Trinity Road and Shelby Grove Drive, near Shelby Farms Park.

Officers found the nine-year-old on scene, who was taken to Baptist Hospital by the Memphis Fire Department in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police said there were other children on the bus at the time, but there's been no word of other injuries.

The bus belonged to First Student, the contracted transportation provider for Memphis-Shelby County Schools.