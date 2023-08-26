Child injured after shooting in Hickory Hill, MPD says

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child was injured in a shooting Saturday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded shortly after 3 a.m. to the 3500 block of Hickory Hill Road and found a child with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

At 3:04 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 Block of Hickory Hill Road regarding a shooting. Officers located a juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/HHX9zb1KlX — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 26, 2023