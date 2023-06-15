MPD going door-to-door to search for missing 4-year-old, parents woke to find door open and girl gone

Saquoia is 3 feet tall, and she has a feeding tube on the left side of her stomach. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black pants with colored hearts.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department (MPD) issued a Missing Endangered Child Alert for 4-year-old Saquoia Samuels, who disappeared from her home Thursday morning. The little girl has a feeding tube.

According to MPD, Saquoia was reported missing about 6:30 a.m. June 15, 2023, from the 200 block of Caldwell Ave. Investigators said that's when her parents woke and found the front door wide open with the girl nowhere to be found, MPD said.

Investigators said Saquoia is believed to be out by herself walking and was last seen on camera just after 3 a.m. They are conducting a door-to-door ground search and aerial and K9 units are also helping.

Samuels is 3 feet tall, and she has a feeding tube on the left side of her stomach. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black pants with colored hearts and possibly pink house shoes.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call 911 or MPD at 901-545-2677.