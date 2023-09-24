Child seriously injured after Frayser shooting, Memphis police say

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was seriously injured after a shooting in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded to the 3500 block of Pueblo Avenue and found a child who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. This boy was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

With these types of incidents, police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.